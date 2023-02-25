PRICE CHANGE - 10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan and it's Ready to Close at MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE! Birkdale Lot 10 - Rare Opportunity for a ONE-LEVEL home in this neighborhood! The Pembroke 3 B plan Kitchen is open to the Fireplaced Great Room and covered Screened Porch. Large Bedrooms, lots of windows, split vanity in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet, tiled Shower with HUGE Closet. Laundry/Mud Rm off the 2-car finished Garage. Tons of Upgrades, lots of sq footage on one level! Maintenance-free/year-round activities, scenic walking. Residents Club/fitness. Conveniently located off I40/I85. 10-yr Warranty. FEBRUARY completion. See agent remarks or windsorhomes.us for great agent and buyer incentives. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $412,870
