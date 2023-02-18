PRICE CHANGE! $10K to USE as you CHOOSE on cc or loan and it's Ready to Close! The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family, Dining & Morning Rms. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Model Home open Daily. See agent remarks or windsorhomes.us for January agent incentives. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'The man on the bench' dies at 65. Mark Hoffman's life brought attention to the complexities of mental illness and homelessness in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — Mark Hoffmann, at one time the most visible homeless man in the city, has died.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Rev. Anthony Spearman, former state NAACP president, died of self-inflicted gunshot, medical examiner says
The former North Carolina NAACP president was found fully clothed on a couch in his basement with a sheet of plastic underneath the body, acco…
Tarheels really love their dogs.
This story has been updated the reflect the spelling of the defendant's name in court documents.