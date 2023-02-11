PRICE CHANGE! and 10K to USE as you CHOOSE toward loan or cc! The Cary 3 “C” plan on the coveted Lot 16 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE overlooks private woods, seasonal WATER VIEWS & has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main with tiled bath convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family, Dining & Morning Rms. Two Bedrooms with Bath for guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio overlooks private woods & seasonal water views. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Yard maintenance/Warranty. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Completion this month. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit. See agent remarks re: incentives