NEW PRICE! The Cary 3 “C” plan on the coveted Lot 16 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE overlooks private woods, seasonal WATER VIEWS & has spacious cathedral ceilings & can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main with tiled bath convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family Rm & Dining Rm. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio overlooks private woods & seasonal water views. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. February completion. See agent remarks or windsorhomes.us for GREAT agent and buyer incentives. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $423,453
