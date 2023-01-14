The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family, Dining & Morning Rms. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. February completion. Model Home open Daily. See agent remarks or windsorhomes.us for January agent incentives. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $426,220
A six-lane freeway from U.S. 29 to North Elm Street, part of the Greensboro Urban Loop, is nearing completion in Guilford County.
When Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills reportedly opened his eyes in the hospital and asked who won the football game where he had collapsed in front of millions on television days ago, the progress had been a prayer answered for Joseph and Sonia Level.
HIGH POINT — High Point police found five people dead at a home Saturday morning in what they’re investigating as a murder-suicide incident.
The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.
In describing the shootings, the police department had previously said that officers came to the house after a man and a woman ran from the residence screaming for help.
The driver who hit artist Scarlett Hill with her vehicle in a crosswalk drove 18 miles to High Point with a clump of the injured woman's hair in the cracked windshield.
The entire loop has cost about $504 million, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.
Contractors are wrapping up work on the final three miles of the 49-mile circuit around the city — a section that connects North Elm Street to U.S. 29.
A couple who escaped went from house to house looking for help. Several neighbors were willing to call police, but no one knew them well enough to allow them inside.
The Triad is being advised by local infectious diseases experts to brace for another highly contagious COVID-19 omicron subvariant, this time the XBB and XBB 1.5 versions.