The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family, Dining & Morning Rms. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. February completion. Model Home open Daily. See agent remarks or windsorhomes.us for January agent incentives. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $429,800
