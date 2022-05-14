 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $429,950

The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main with tiled bath convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family Rm & Dining Rm. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite or Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Early 2023 completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.

