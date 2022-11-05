The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main with convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family Rm & Dining Rm. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Early 2023 completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $430,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Teenage girl dies after being struck by SUV while trick-or-treating in Oak Ridge, Highway Patrol says
A girl walking with her suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened on the same road where an 11-year-old boy died in 2019 after being struck by an SUV.
The man is accused of fatally shooting Camren Cole, 19, in late September.
The robbery occurred on Monday evening.
MAYODAN — A pair of McMichael High School football players were injured in an automobile accident Saturday.
There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center on Dolley Madison Road, across from his old restaurant.
The thieves took only the best cuts of meat, a church member said.
It's hard to tell the difference between some of these movies.
It was one of the greatest comebacks on the Greatest Homecoming on Earth for N.C. A&T.
"I love being part of traffic — I really do. And it works, but it requires everybody to be a good driver,” Carl Fenske said.
Scenes from Saturday's game and celebration at the university in Greensboro.