3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $436,128

MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE - Birkdale, LOT 14 Somerset 3 “H” plan. Enjoy Main Level, Maintenance free living in this conveniently located new neighborhood! The Kitchen is open to the Fireplaced Family Rm, which overlooks a beautiful private back yard from the atrium door with large windows & lighting throughout. King fits perfectly in Primary Suite w large WIC; dbl Vanity in tiled Bath. 2nd & 3rd Bed Rms on Main, Bonus up w Huge Walk-In Attic Storage & 3rd full Bath. Laundry/Mud Rm just off the two-car finished Garage. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance. Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. End of yr/early 2023 completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.

