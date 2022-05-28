 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $436,383

The Cary 3 “B” plan on the coveted Lot 16 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main with tiled bath convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family Rm & Dining Rm. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio overlooks private woods & seasonal water views. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Conveniently located off I40/I85. End of yr completion. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.

