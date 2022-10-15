3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $442,403

MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood, BIRKDALE, LOT 17 – Pinehurst 3 B. Wonderful new plan for the Triad w charming morning rm within the floorplan w private seasonal water views. This chic open plan is so popular at the coast Windsor had to bring it to you! Upgraded kitchen, w oversized granite island, tiled shower in the main lvl primary. Bonus, bath & 3rd bed up, laundry on main just off the two-car finished garage. Maintenance free living, year-round activities, scenic walking, pool, Residents Club/fitness. Conveniently located off I40/I85; completion early 2022. Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.