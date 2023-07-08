MACKINTOSH on the LAKE-BIRKDALE, FINAL PHASE - LOT 30, the Pembroke 3 B plan. The kitchen is open to the charming keeping rm & great rm w marble surround fireplace. Fantasy brown granite, Mesmerist hex backsplash, SST, & 42” salt color cabinets make this gorgeous chef’s kitchen a dream. Amazing primary suite, HUGE WIC 5’ tiled shower, split vanities & private water closet. Bonus up is 3rd bed rm. with another huge WIC & 3rd bath. Maintenance free - year-round activities, scenic walking, pool, fitness, Resident’s Club, Warranty. Convenient to shopping, work, healthcare, schools, parks and I40/185. Fall’23 completion. 10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan. See our website and agent remarks regarding lowering payments, and agent incentives. Virtual Tour most similar to house under construction. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.