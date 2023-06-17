Mackintosh on the Lake. BIRKDALE Lot 19, w seasonal PRIVATE WATER VIEWS, the Pembroke 3 B plan is ready to Close. No carpet on entire main level. Chef's kitchen w upgraded granite, stainless, 42" salt cabinets/cloud island is open to the fireplaced great rm & charming keeping rm/breakfast nook w wainscot. Large, main lvl primary suite w exquisite bath, garden tub, 5’ tiled shower, split vanities & private water closet. Bonus up is 4th bed rm with huge WIC and 3rd bath. Lots of sq footage on 1st flr. Maintenance-free, year-round activities, scenic walking, pool, fitness, Resident’s Club. Convenient to shopping, work, healthcare, schools, parks, & I40/185. Virtual tour is most similar to house offered.10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan. See our website and agent remarks regarding lowering payments and agent incentives. Model Home Open 7 Days. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $449,000
