3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $449,769

NEW PHASE OPEN at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood, Cul de Sac Location, BIRKDALE, LOT 41 – Pinehurst 3 C. Wonderful new plan for the Triad w enormous sun rm off the dining room & patio. Chef’s kitchen, w oversized granite island is open to the dining rm & fireplaced great room. Primary & 2nd Bed rms on main w laundry rm just off the two-car finished garage. Bonus, bath & 3rd bed up. House features every option. Maintenance-free living, year-round activities, scenic walking, pool, Residents Club/fitness. Conveniently located off I40/I85; Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections. May/June Completion. See agent remarks re: incentives. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.