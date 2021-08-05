 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $458,000
New construction home on a large lot of an established neighborhood. Estimate completion is Feb 2022. Board and batten hardi exterior with stone accents planned. Granite tops, custom cabinets, pantry, tile walk in master shower, LVP flooring, fireplace and lots more. Come meet with the builder while there is still time to make selections.

