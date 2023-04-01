10 K to USE as you CHOOSE toward cc or loan! Mackintosh on the Lake -BIRKDALE Lot 19, w seasonal PRIVATE WATER VIEWS, the Pembroke 3 B plan. Chef's kitchen w upgraded granite, stainless, 42" salt cabinets w cloud island is open to the fireplaced great rm & charming keeping rm/breakfast nook w wainscot. Large, main lvl primary suite w exquisite bath, garden tub, 5’ tiled shower, split vanities & private water closet. Bonus up is 4th bed rm with huge WIC and 3rd bath. Lots of sq footage on 1st flr. Maintenance-free, year-round activities, scenic walking, pool, fitness, Resident’s Club. Convenient to shopping, work, healthcare, schools, parks, & I40/185. Completion this month. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to see this beautiful home. See agent remarks re: incentives and our website for the virtual tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $465,815
