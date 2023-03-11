Impeccably maintained home in desirable Mackintosh On The Lake. This stunning home features an easy flow open floor plan with laminate floors, beautiful kitchen with two pantries, an island and gorgeous granite countertops, separate dining rm and an office ideal for working from home. The 2nd floor opens to a large loft perfect for fun and games and 3 large bedrooms each with walk in closets. The primary suite offers double vanity, garden tub, sep shower, and water closet. The hall bath has double vanity and linen closet. The ample sized laundry is also on the 2nd floor. The manicured backyard is fenced in.