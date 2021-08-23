3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $495,000

 Skip to main content
ALL OFFERS WILL BE PRESENTED TO THE SELLERS ON MONDAY AUG 23 AT 5 PM. W. Burlington, Custom Built, large Lot, Brick Colonial, 3BR/2.5 Bath (2nd floor 4th Bedroom & Bath 75% completed-needs trim, paint & bathroom countertop) - 2 Car “Oversized Garage - High Ceilings - Owners’ Suite 1st floor - located end of cul de sac on a knoll - large, Private, well Landscaped Backyard w/ covered Porch & Patio. Private Front porch - 1st floor Office/Den. Mostly finished 2nd floor could easily make 2nd Floor Owners’ Suite. This home has been meticulously maintained. Roof replaced in 2018. Storage Building. Close to Alamance Country Club. Must see to Appreciate! (OPEN HOUSE - Sunday Aug 1, 2-4)

