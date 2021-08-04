3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $525,000

SPECTACULAR 2708 sq ft BRICK home on 1.11 acres in desirable Beaver Hills Estates. Immaculate CUSTOM home featuring HEAVY moldings, hardwoods, arched doorways, stately columns, cathedral & trey ceilings, plantation shutters, granite & floor to ceiling stone fireplace.OPEN floorplan with bedrooms on main level and loads of natural light. Finished basement offering 1664 sq ft including kitchen, bedroom, full bath & open family areas. Would be great for multi-generational living/in-law suite. Walkout Basement with LARGE workshop/craft/storage space. Creek At Rear Of Private Backyard. Rear deck, rear basement level patio, paved drive, 2 car garage. EXCELLENTLY maintained home and yard. GORGEOUS landscaping. Near Huffman Mill Rd/University Drive Area. Located on quiet cul-de-sac with massive trees providing privacy, breeze and shade. TRULY a TREASURE!! Welcome to your forever home!