Keystone presents a stunning Somerset ranch + bonus plan at our Premier Weybridge Community! Main living down with functional bonus room up! Living room with dramatic tray ceiling, chef's kitchen with built-ins and island, white cabinets with Quartz countertops and backsplash! Formal dining room with tray ceiling. The luxurious primary suite includes a gorgeous bedroom + en suite bath with a tile shower, linen, and walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2 & 3 and additional bath down. The sunroom and covered porch finish out the living areas in this beautiful home. 2-car garage and community pool and clubhouse! One-level low maintenance living at its best! Pictures are similar to the one being built.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $529,990
