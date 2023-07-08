Keystone presents a stunning Somerset ranch + bonus plan at our Premier Weybridge Community! Main living down with functional bonus room up! Living room with dramatic tray ceiling, chef's kitchen with built-ins and island, white cabinets with Quartz countertops and backsplash! Formal dining room with tray ceiling. The luxurious primary suite includes a gorgeous bedroom + en suite bath with a tile shower, linen, and walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2 & 3 and additional bath down. The sunroom and covered porch finish out the living areas in this beautiful home. 2-car garage and community pool and clubhouse! One-level low maintenance living at its best! Pictures are similar to the one being built.