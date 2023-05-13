Keystone presents a stunning Somerset ranch + bonus plan at our Premier Weybridge Community! Main living down with functional bonus room up! Living room with dramatic tray ceiling, chef's kitchen with built-ins and island, white cabinets with Quartz countertops and backsplash! Formal dining room with tray ceiling. The luxurious primary suite includes a gorgeous bedroom + en suite bath with a tile shower, linen, and walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2 & 3 and additional bath down. The sunroom and covered porch finish out the living areas in this beautiful home. 2-car garage and community pool and clubhouse! One-level low maintenance living at its best! Pictures are similar to the one being built.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $549,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order to Highlight North Carolina’s Commitment to Building an Age-Friendly State
RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 280 directing action to continue the state’s commitment to building an age-friendly s…
Dudley, Weaver, Northern and Andrews high schools are getting new leaders.
A Charlotte group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has the Sakura Ichiban restaurant as its tenant, according to a…
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
The armed robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash.