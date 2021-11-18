 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $19,900

3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $19,900

3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $19,900

Lots of Potential In Climax! Double Wide Trailer with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen Opens to Living Room with Lots of Additional Space in the Den and Office. Office may be able to use as 3rd Bedroom, Buyer to Verify. The Age of the Trailer is Unknown. All Info taken from the Tax Card. Buyer to Verify ALL Information. See Agent Only Section for Offer Submission Instructions. No Utilities are On. Sold As Is w/Buyer to Verify all Info, Systems, Conditions, Utilities, Surveys, Well, Septic, Permitting, Square Footage, Year Built/Manufactured, Schools, etc. See Attachments.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News