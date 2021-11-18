Lots of Potential In Climax! Double Wide Trailer with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen Opens to Living Room with Lots of Additional Space in the Den and Office. Office may be able to use as 3rd Bedroom, Buyer to Verify. The Age of the Trailer is Unknown. All Info taken from the Tax Card. Buyer to Verify ALL Information. See Agent Only Section for Offer Submission Instructions. No Utilities are On. Sold As Is w/Buyer to Verify all Info, Systems, Conditions, Utilities, Surveys, Well, Septic, Permitting, Square Footage, Year Built/Manufactured, Schools, etc. See Attachments.
3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $19,900
