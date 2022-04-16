3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $305,000

Folks, here comes a charming well-built 3 bed 2 bath home in peaceful Climax. This home is as close as Brand New can be and features a large driveway with a 2 car garage, open floor-plan and many highly desired modern features like granite countertops, crown molding, luxury vinyl plank wood flooring, and high 9ft ceilings.The master suite features a doubled sink bathroom with separated tub and tiled shower. Enjoy the warm sunny days relaxing in the sunroom with a beautiful view of the country side. Did I mention the home has no HOA. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, and LAWN MOWER INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE.