3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $599,000

WOW Magnificent property of 20 acres, with beautiful Lake, Lake can be seen from the sunroom which extends back of home with abundance of natural lights from window in sunroom. Even though beautiful brick home was built in l996, has stone fireplace in den & open concept from kitchen & sunroom, also w/stone fireplace. Formal dining room & living room with open concept. Custom built by owners. 3 bedrms on main level & office or bedrm, bonus room upstairs w/bath or bedrm. large all steel building with double doors & wired. Horses permitted, house wired for whole house generator & audio system (main level) Grape vines, fruit trees, front entrance is gated with white fence.Private but yet convenient to Greensboro, Winston Salem, Burlington, Mebane, Raleigh, High Point. Country living & county taxes,