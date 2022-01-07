 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Climax - $599,000

WOW Magnificent property of 20 acres, with beautiful Lake, Lake can be seen from the sunroom which extends back of home with abundance of natural lights from window in sunroom. Even though beautiful brick home was built in l996, has stone fireplace in den & open concept from kitchen & sunroom, also w/stone fireplace. Formal dining room & living room with open concept. Custom built by owners. 3 bedrms on main level & office or bedrm, bonus room upstairs w/bath or bedrm. large all steel building with double doors & wired. Horses permitted, house wired for whole house generator & audio system (main level) Grape vines, fruit trees, front entrance is gated with white fence.Private but yet convenient to Greensboro, Winston Salem, Burlington, Mebane, Raleigh, High Point. Country living & county taxes,

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert