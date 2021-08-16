 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $145,000

Modular on 2.15 acres. Needs updates but you can make it your own. Quiet, country setting still near the city and highway. Home being sold "AS IS, WHERE IS", seller to make no repairs. Sunroom is heated but not cooled.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News