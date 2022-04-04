 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $289,900

Fantastic location for this 3BR, 2.5BA home. Convenient to Kernersville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro. Beautiful level lot with detached 24' x 24' garage with finished rooms on 2nd floor. Add your personal touches to create your dream home. Open floor plan with large kitchen open to dining room and den. Primary bedroom has side sitting room that could be used as office, nursery or converted to huge walk-in closet. Property sold "as is" with seller giving a $5000 flooring allowance at closing.

