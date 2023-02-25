Lovely luxury townhome in the desirable Northborough community! You will love this floorplan! Open kitchen, dining and living area with skylights and gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan. Ample Primary bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs offers a huge loft and a very large bedroom. Private patio with privacy fence for entertaining or relaxing. See this one today! You will not be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — Jurors found TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Thu…
If Betty Cone gets her way — in a city of projects that have flourished under the sweat of her brow — the 95-year-old Carolina Theatre will so…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the second quarter and are included on the school…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The crash occurred on Witty Road early Sunday morning.