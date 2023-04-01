Simplified living in highly desired Colfax! This well-maintained townhome has exactly what you've been looking for! Modern open concept on main level offers easy everyday living and makes entertaining a breeze. Upstairs offers a large primary bedroom & bath with full-size walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, dedicated laundry room and more. All lawn care and exterior maintenance are taken care of by HOA. Community pool, fitness room and clubhouse located in the neighborhood. Call and schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $334,900
