MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Like new and priced to sell 3 bedroom 3 full bath luxury townhome in the heart of the Triad. Low maintenance living at its best. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer conveys with property. Includes faux wood blinds; granite countertops in kitchen; huge walk-in kitchen pantry; 2 bedrooms on main and bonus/loft on upper level, which is great space for entertaining or to use as an extra bedroom; 3rd full bath on upper level and an additional bedroom/office. Upper level bedroom has skylight. Outdoor patio with privacy wall; two car garage; America's Preferred Home warranty paid by seller plus the builders residential warranty; community is tucked away but within close proximity to major highways, shopping, and entertainment; Additional space in attic for storage or finish it off to use as office space. VA assumable loan option. City Water and Sewer. Access to community pool and clubhouse and so much more! Schedule your private showing today!