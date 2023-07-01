CONVENIENCE LIVING w/master bedroom on main floor! All lawn care and exterior maintenance are taken care of by HOA. Community pool, fitness room and clubhouse! This newer open floor plan townhome offers an array of upgraded features such as trey ceiling, dual sink, walk in shower, walk in closet in master w/crown molding & LVP flooring throughout main level. You will find a large loft space w/a bedroom and full bathroom on upper level for guest privacy. Enjoy the gas fireplace, private back yard patio and 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $406,000
