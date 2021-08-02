 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elon - $273,099

Unbeatable price for our popular Savannah Plan! Easy access to everything with the privacy you deserve. Builder features include Granite/SS Appliances in kitchen, laminate plank flooring throughout 1st floor, huge master suite w/ walk-in closet, large secondary bedrooms , 2nd floor loft that can be used as office/movie room or turned into 4th bedroom, and oversized 2-car garage. Private wooded backyard is great for entertaining. Home is almost ready! Do not miss out!

