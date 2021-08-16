 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $179,000

Cute as a Button, Walking Distance to Downtown Gibsonville, and Just minutes from Alamance Crossing. This 3 Bed/2 Bath Bungalow is Move In Ready, with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer to remain. Large Shady Fenced in Backyard with a 12x12 Deck for Entertaining. Kitchen and Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet Space. Rooms Wired for Fans+Lights. Make This One Your Own!

