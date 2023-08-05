Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this home your own. This cozy 3 bed 2 bath is situated on a cleared 1-acre lot. It was placed in 2022 making the systems usage at only just over 1 year. This 1 owner Energy Smart Certified home is only 15 minutes from Alamance Crossing where you will find lots of shops and food, and 5 minutes from the quaint downtown Gibsonville area. All appliances convey.