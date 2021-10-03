 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $190,000

Charming Updated 1 Story Home on a Corner Lot Featuring a Living Room w/Decorative Fireplace, New LVP Hardwoods Thru Out, 3 Great Size Guest Bedrooms, Home Office/Play Room, Newly Updated Hall Bath, Kitchen with White Cabinets Eating Dining Area. Great Size Deck. Detached Wired Garage/Workshop, Fenced in Back Yard, New Roof and HVAC!

