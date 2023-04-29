Check out this Luxury rental Townhome just steps from Elon for Rent! It is BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION , completed MARCH 2023. This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse totals 2,030 sqft with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, and 1 car garage. It offers a first floor Master suite with garden tub, it also has a first floor guest bedroom. The upstairs serves as its own suite with a living room sized loft, a bedroom, full bath, walk in closet and walk in attic for storage. Contact agent for more information. More photo's coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $2,750
