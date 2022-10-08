3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $245,000

Just what you've been waiting for! Cul-de-sac, great location & fenced yard! Enjoy sipping your coffee on these nice fall mornings sitting on thecovered porch. The loft offers versatility as a great 2nd den/playroom and/or office. You'll love the neutral and bright colors and space this home offers.Could be endless possibilities with a 12x13 deck, and a single-car garage. Make this your home today!