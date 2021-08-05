 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $245,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $245,000

Beautiful and perfectly maintained home at Stone Ridge! Granite countertops, fireplace, 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Large master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity! Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News