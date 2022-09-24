3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $250,000

Like new this beautiful 3 bedroom two bath home in Gibsonville is close to restaurants and shopping! Great open floor plan with LVP flooring in living and kitchen areas. The kitchen sports a peninsula..perfect place to eat or do homework! Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and both full baths. Nice blinds on all windows except the kitchen which overlooks the large backyard! The front porch is perfect for rocking chairs and the rear deck over looks the backyard which is fenced in with a white vinyl fence great for privacy! This home is immaculate..you do not want to miss this one! Built in 2020! All appliances remain..you can move in closing day!