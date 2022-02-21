3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $265,000

Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom house on .8 acres in Gibsonville. Features nice open living room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. 2 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath attached with tub and separate shower. Screened in porch off the master and living room perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee. Private wooded backyard with wonderful views. 2 car attached garage the leads into the mudroom/laundry room. Convenient location just minutes from Burlington and Greensboro. Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home!