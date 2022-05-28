Farmhouse Style New Build is move-in ready! Nice sized lot offers lots of privacy. Sit out on your front porch or 8x12 back deck. Split bedroom plan. Appliances stay. Granite countertops. Tankless water heater. Don't let this one get away from you!
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident occurred Monday in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
GREENSBORO — Anthony Morgan Jr. sat in the front seat of his Silver 1998 Acura RL in an empty parking lot near an abandoned building, waiting …
If you’re not a fan of veggie burgers, I can probably guess why.
Officers found the child unresponsive when responding to a call on earlier this month.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...
EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Baptist pastor who is a former Rockingham County School Board chairman with …
RALEIGH — North Carolina Senate Republicans are strongly considering legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.