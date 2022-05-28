 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $269,000

Farmhouse Style New Build is move-in ready! Nice sized lot offers lots of privacy. Sit out on your front porch or 8x12 back deck. Split bedroom plan. Appliances stay. Granite countertops. Tankless water heater. Don't let this one get away from you!

