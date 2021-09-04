3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

INCREDIBLE 1 level TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. 1675 sq ft of living space boasting 9' ceilings, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, bullnose corners and heavy moldings. OPEN floor plan offers large family room with gas log fireplace, bright dining room and kitchen with bar seating, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury Master suite boasts linen closet, walk in closet & master bath offering double vanity, water closet and large walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Rear yard provides privacy fence, covered and open patio areas. END unit townhome has easy access to side yard. 2 car garage and paved drive. Excellently maintained home and yard. Highly desirable Savannah Glen subdivision. MOVE in READY!!