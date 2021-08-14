 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

Call SANDY SPARKS 336-263-6325. INCREDIBLE 1675sq' TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. 9' ceilings, arched drways, cathedral ceilings, bullnose corners & HVY molding. OPEN w LG family w FP, dining & kitchen- bar seating, granite & tile backsplash. Luxury Msuite- linen closet, WIC & Mbath w dbl vanity, H20 closet, WIshower. BR2/3, full bath & laundry. Privacy fence, covered/open patio on rear. END unit w easy access to side yard. 2 car garage and paved drive. Excellently maintained home and yard. MOVE in READY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News