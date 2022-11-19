3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $279,000

Welcome home to the lovely community of Savannah Glen. This townhome welcomes you with a dramatic two-story entry and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. The open concept living room, dining, and kitchen make it easy to entertain. Black appliances keep the look very modern and all appliances stay. The upstairs has a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a large en-suite and walk-in closet. The secondary bathroom is large and situated between the two bedrooms for easy access. The upstairs laundry room completes this extremely functional layout. Enjoy the nights in the fenced yard and patio and the gas logs fireplace in the living room. Come and see this townhome soon before it's gone.