3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $289,900

Welcome to this beautiful model home in new condition! Gorgeous luxury plank flooring throughout lower leve, open floor plan with great natural light gives this home an inviting feel! At the back of the home there is a office or family room with carpet. The kitchen boast granite countertops, cherry wood color cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Head upstairs and there is open bonus room which has two bedrooms off of that, a full bathroom and laundry room. To the right of the bonus is the master suite spacious and again great lighting! The master bathroom has a garden tub and double vanity with a spacious walk in closet. All this and so much more! Schedule your showing today!!