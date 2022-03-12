 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $290,000

Gorgeous, two-story, Open-Floor concept with Huge Bonus Room and 9' ceilings though out the main level; full Front Porch; attached 2-Car Garage; Hardwood Flooring; Stone Fireplace; Granite Counter Tops and Tiled Back Splash in kitchen; Tray Ceilings, Double Bowl Vanity in Bathroom, Tiled Shower and Garden Tub, in Primary Bedroom. Coveted End Lot with plenty of yardage for outdoor activities. Cement patio added for backyard relaxation and/or entertaining purposes. New carpet, paint and appliances recently added. Conveniently located near Alamance Co. S/C and numerous eateries. Don't miss out. You'll kick yourself!

