3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $294,900

Welcome Home!! This beautiful home in charming Gibsonville community is convenient to Greensboro and Burlington! It offers spacious main level living and an open floor plan gives you room to spread out, enjoy family time or entertain all your friends & family! Need extra space? Well this home offers a very functional floor plan with some unique bonus spaces as well. A spacious landing area is a fabulous space for recreation or family time. And on the main level there is a bonus space that is perfect for an office, a play room or a formal dining room! The Large primary suite and two other bedrooms are on the second level with a second level laundry room! The sellers included many upgrades when building including partial brick siding, LVP flooring, lots of kitchen upgrades including upgraded sink, granite, huge island, beautiful backsplash and accent lighting, primary bath tile walk-in shower/flooring as well as nice sized patio and fenced back yard. Don't miss this one!