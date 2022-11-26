 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $294,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $294,900

Welcome Home!! This beautiful home in charming Gibsonville community is convenient to Greensboro and Burlington! It offers spacious main level living and an open floor plan gives you room to spread out, enjoy family time or entertain all your friends & family! Need extra space? Well this home offers a very functional floor plan with some unique bonus spaces as well. A spacious landing area is a fabulous space for recreation or family time. And on the main level there is a bonus space that is perfect for an office, a play room or a formal dining room! The Large primary suite and two other bedrooms are on the second level with a second level laundry room! The sellers included many upgrades when building including partial brick siding, LVP flooring, lots of kitchen upgrades including upgraded sink, granite, huge island, beautiful backsplash and accent lighting, primary bath tile walk-in shower/flooring as well as nice sized patio and fenced back yard. Don't miss this one!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert