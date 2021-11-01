3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $295,000

 Skip to main content
Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home nestled on 1.29 acres in desirable Gibsonville. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Two large bedrooms with French doors opening to the front porch. Huge master bedroom with large closet and full bath. Large living room with rock fireplace with gas logs and built in shelves. Leads into dining room. Features a finished basement with an additional large bonus room and another large den with separate kitchen. Basement has rental potential with separate entrance. Peaceful backyard that is partially fenced with large deck perfect for entertaining. Also a 32'x30' detached workshop/garage with electricity and lots of potential. Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home just minutes from town!

