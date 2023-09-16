The first thing you notice when you enter this luxurious 2- story townhome is the two story foyer. The primary bedroom located on the second floor includes a vaulted ceiling and a huge walk in closet. The primary bath includes double vanity sinks, separate shower, and a large garden tub. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor as well and another full bathroom. The large family room is located on the main level with a beautiful fireplace. Also on the main level you will find a spacious and open kitchen, separate dinning, and a powder room. This townhouse is a must see!