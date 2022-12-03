 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $299,000

Single family home built in 2020, well maintained and a great community. Located in Gibsonville to give small town feeling, yet easy to commute to Greensboro or Burlington. This home has an open floor plan all on one level--great for entertaining. Enjoy the gas logs, gather around the kitchen island, or grill on the patio out back. Upgrades include tiled walk in shower, custom closets in primary bedroom, pantry, and laundry room. Two car garage plus storage space.

